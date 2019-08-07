Latest News! KP Sharma Oli: Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj

Tamil Nadu: DMK President MK Stalin, Kanimozhi, AK Antony and other leaders of the party
Participate in the procession to the memorial of M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Marina beach, on his first death anniversary today.
Source: ANI
Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister & Bharatiya Janata Party leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence....ANI
Senior BJP leader LK Advani: The nation has lost a remarkable leader.l
To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to Swaraj ji, Bansuri & all members of her family. Om Shanti. #SushmaSwaraj
Source: ANI
Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal pays last respects to Bharatiya Janata Party leader #SushmaSwaraj.
Delhi govt announces a two-day state mourning. There will be no cultural events during this period in the state.
All other govt business & programmes, including the Anganwadi programme at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, will continue as scheduled. #SushmaSwaraj
Source: ANI
Delhi: Yog guru Ramdev pays last tribute
To former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest.
Source: ANI
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia: We express our sincere condolences.
People of India on the premature passing away of the former Foreign Minister of this friendly country.
Source: ANI
Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Hema Malini pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence.... ANI
WB CM: Deeply saddened, shocked at sudden passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji.
I knew her since 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician,leader,good human being. Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers
Source: ANI
Delhi: Kerala's former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy pays last tribute
Former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest.
Source: ANI
Delhi: TMC MP Derek O'Brien and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi pay last respect.
Former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest.
Source: ANI
PM of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli: Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj.
A senior political leader of India&former External Affairs Minister. Heartfelt condolences&deepest sympathies to the Govt&people of India as well as to the bereaved family members.
Source: ANI
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)