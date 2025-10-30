Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB And PEPE Outlook Turns Bearish As Traders Eye 50x Gains In Remittix | File Photo

The latest Shiba Inu Price Prediction discussion is shifting as investors redefine the meme coin sector's lost steam. SHIB and PEPE, two of the most actively traded tokens during the previous meme cycle, are starting to show signs of exhaustion. Investors, analysts say, are rotating out of speculation plays and into utility-focused crypto initiatives that deliver tangible value.

That is the reason why growing attention is coming to a rapid-ascending payments-focused DeFi project Remittix (RTX) that a few investors are describing as one of 2025's most strategic early-stage moves.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Sentiment Weakens as Volume Shifts

Shiba Inu now trades at $0.00001039, falling by 1.68% in the previous 24 hours. Market capitalization stands at $5.95 billion, and an increase in trading volume of 32.35% to $188.6 million reflects short-term volatility derived from exit liquidity. The future of SHIB, as viewed by analysts, is bearish as whales reduce exposure in the wake of waning interest in meme coins.

Recent Shiba Inu news indicates stagnation in key ecosystem metrics. Activity on Shibarium, which had once been the key growth engine, has plateaued at lower levels, and daily burns remain insufficient to impact total supply.

New Emerging Cryptocurrency: Remittix Gains Smart Money Attention

In contrast to meme tokens, Remittix is gaining traction as a utility-oriented payments platform with real-world prospects. The token, priced at $0.1166, has raised over $27.7 million in private capital and sold more than 681 million tokens, indicating substantial institutional and retail backing.

Remittix aims to solve inefficiencies of cross-border payments, integrating crypto and fiat networks in seconds. Its network holds more than 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies, making it one of the top DeFi projects 2025. The project is completely audited by CertiK, and ranked #1 in pre-launch tokens, making its trustworthiness and transparency evident.

The Remittix Wallet Beta Test Program has also been expanded to additional iOS users with the top 10 weekly buyers invited to community testing. This program is a continuation of strong early uptake and marks an important milestone before final public release.

Why Analysts Think Remittix Will Be the Next Big Utility Token

Shiba Inu Coin and PEPE are being fueled by viral momentum, while RTX has its use case in the $19 trillion global payments market, an auditable use case with repeated demand. As meme coin mania begins to wane, speculators looking for high-growth crypto with potential for real-world adoption are focusing on the likes of Remittix.

The transition from hype to utility may be what defines the next cycle and for some, RTX seems like the early-cycle pick to monitor.

(Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.)