Institute Of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate Declares Level 1 Results For November 2025 Enterprise Risk Management Foundation Examination

Mumbai: IRM India Affiliate today announced the results for its Global Level 1 Enterprise Risk Management Foundation examination for November 2025. Maria Frijo, a student pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business (BBA International Business) from NMIMS Centre for International Studies, Mumbai, secured the All-India top rank in the student exam with a distinction score of 81.2%. In the professional exam, Samruddhi Mangrulkar, a student with prior work experience and currently pursuing Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam, attained the All-India top rank with a score of 90.6%.

IRM, headquartered in the UK, established in 1986, is the world’s only professional certifying body to grant the charter in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) upto Fellowship across 140+ countries.

Speaking on the results, Kosha Parekh, Director - Academics, stated: “Our heartfelt congratulations to all the candidates who cleared the Global Level 1 ERM examination held in November 2025. At IRM India Affiliate, we are dedicated to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow who possess the skills and mindset needed to make well-informed decisions in the face of uncertainty. By building foundations in enterprise risk management, these professionals are positioning themselves to develop the critical thinking skills and strategic insight needed to navigate risks and drive value in diverse business environments."

Maria Frijo, a student pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business (BBA International Business) from NMIMS Centre for International Studies, Mumbai, said:

““Fool yourselves: re-wire your brain to think that you can achieve what your mind takes on, and watch it manifest into reality”, is something I firmly believe in. While preparing for IRM’s Global Level 1 ERM examination, I would never say that I studied with the vision in mind to rank first specifically, but I always envisioned myself leading and thriving in each of my pursuits.

Preparing for the IRM’s Level 1 Examination was a meaningful learning experience that expanded my understanding of how organizations operate in an increasingly interconnected global environment, manage risks, and use Enterprise Risk Management to their competitive advantage.

The important lesson that stuck with me is that the principles of Enterprise Risk Management go beyond traditional risk which was only focused on finance and insurance. It in fact can be applied across various sectors.

Finally, my advice to everyone out there would be to take the first step; don’t worry about the end. Keep trying, keep bouncing back from failures, and keep propelling towards what serves you. I look forward to pursuing IRM’s Level 2 Qualification and earning the IRMCert designation.”

Samruddhi Mangrulkar, a student pursuing Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam, said:

“Preparing for the IRM’s Global Level 1 Enterprise Risk Management Professional examination was a challenging yet highly rewarding experience. As someone with a strong interest in finance and strategy, the curriculum helped me view risk not as an isolated function, but as an integral part of organisational decision-making which goes even beyond finance. The structured coverage of governance, enterprise wide and emerging risks and operational resilience, significantly strengthened my ability to think holistically about uncertain events in business environments - an essential skill in today’s complex and rapidly evolving business landscape.

The study support sessions facilitated by the IRM India Accredited Coach, were particularly helpful during my preparation. They provided clarity on complex concepts, reinforced key frameworks, and helped translate theory into practical understanding. These sessions played an important role in building confidence, consistency, and discipline throughout the preparation journey.

I am deeply grateful to the IRM India Affiliate Team for their consistent guidance and strong institutional support throughout the preparation journey. The exposure, resources, and mentorship offered by both played a meaningful role in shaping my understanding of enterprise risk management and in achieving this milestone.”

In an increasingly interconnected global environment — shaped by cyber risks, supply chain disruptions, climate pressures, and evolving regulatory demands — risk management can no longer be treated as a periodic or reactive exercise. It must now focus on building organizational resilience, strategic foresight, and adaptability to navigate emerging threats that cut across geographies and industries. Today, risk management stands as a core pillar of long-term strategy and sustainable growth.

IRM’s Global Level 1 Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) course is evaluated by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education, Government of India and is recognized by the University of Mumbai as a two-credit open elective under the National Education Policy (NEP). Open to candidates from diverse academic and professional backgrounds, the Level 1 examination builds essential competence in identifying risks, designing effective mitigation strategies, and managing crises. These capabilities are critical to strengthening organizational resilience. The growing need for specialized expertise across supply chain, artificial intelligence, climate, cybersecurity, brand, and regulatory risk domains underscores the rising demand for risk-intelligent professionals.

IRM’s 5 level track serves as a gateway for individuals to develop a strong risk-aware mindset while advancing their careers in these critical domains, equipping organizations with the capability to navigate uncertainty with confidence and build a sustainable, risk-resilient future.

For more information on IRM's qualifications, exam updates, and other details, please visit www.theirmindia.org .

Students and professionals across India can register for the ERM exams and pursue the 5-level pathway to Certified Fellowship with designations at each stage after Level 2 and join a global community of risk-intelligent leaders.