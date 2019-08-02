Latest News! Unnao rape case: SC defers hearing for Monday, orders shifting of victim's uncle from Raebareli jail to Tihar

Unnao rape case: SC defers hearing for Monday, orders shifting of victim's uncle from Raebareli jail to Tihar
Supreme Court has deferred hearing on Unnao rape case for Monday. The SC has ordered the immediate transfer of rape survivor's uncle from Rae Bareli jail to Tihar jail in Delhi
Source: ANI/ PTI
Unnao rape survivor accident case: Solicitor General says . Lawyer for family says she can be shifted once she is stable'
Family of victim was to inform about shifting her and they said victim is completely unconscious and let her remain in the hospital in Lucknow.
Source: ANI
Thailand: Foreign Ministers pose for a group picture at 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Bangkok.
9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Bangkok.
Source: ANI
External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo in Bangkok -- ANI
