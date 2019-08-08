Latest News

Latest News! Ghulam Nabi Azad being sent back to Delhi after he was stopped at Srinagar airport

Ghulam Nabi Azad being sent back to Delhi

Ghulam Nabi Azad is being sent back to Delhi. J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir and he were stopped at Srinagar airport today.

Source: ANI

A delegation led by Home Minister of Bangladesh, Asaduzzaman Khan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today....ANI

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary: PM had announced from Red Fort

we'll take Kashmiris forward not with bullets but by embracing them,but today situation in Kashmir is similar to that of a concentration camp. No mobile/internet connection, no Amarnath pilgrimage,what's happening there? Quote Tweet

Source: ANI

Congress MP & leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha

Ghulam Nabi Azad & Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir have been stopped at Srinagar Airport. More details awaited.

Source: ANI

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former EAM Sushma Swaraj, immerses her mother's ashes in Ganga river in Hapur.

Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal is also accompanying her.

Source: ANI

Source: ANI

Ayodhya land dispute:SC to K Parasaran

Lawyer for Ram Lalla Virajman 'Can Jamnasthan be a juridical person? Idol can be a juristical person but can a place or Janmasthan be one?' Lawyer K Parasaran says

Source: ANI

Umaria: Tigress T-23 died at Bandhavgarh National Park late last night. It was 17-years-old. Carcass sent for postmortem. #MadhyaPradesh

All India Radio has deleted its tweet about the address of PM Narendra Modi to the nation through its platform, today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in a special broadcast by All India Radio at 4 pm today... ANI

