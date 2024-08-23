Adivasi Hair Oil : Why’s Everyone Talking About It? |

Delhi: The revered Adivasi Hair Oil, meticulously crafted by the Hakki Pikki community using 108 medicinal herbs, is facing a troubling wave of counterfeit products.

With a rich tradition spanning 62 years, the Hakki Pikki community's oil is celebrated globally for its unparalleled quality and authenticity. However, unscrupulous sellers are now exploiting the community's reputation to peddle fake versions of this esteemed product. The Hakki Pikki tribe in Karnataka, along with other local communities, traditionally names their products after their deities. One such enterprise, Yellava Herbal Products, managed by Chinnu P. , has raised concerns about the growing issue of counterfeit practices that target their authentic Adivasi hair oil, undermining its credibility. Additionally, large e-commerce platforms are providing space for these fake products, further compromising the trust and reputation of the original Yellava Herbal Products.

The genuine Adivasi Hair Oil, made through ancestral methods and supported by a valid GST number and MSME certificate, is available exclusively through verified sellers in Mysore affiliated with the Hakki Pikki community. The community's commitment to preserving their cultural heritage and providing a high-quality product has earned widespread admiration.

Poonam Kumari from Patna, a 41-year-old customer of Adivasi oil, asserts, “I’ve used Adivasi Hair Oil for years, and its effectiveness is unmatched. The quality is evident in every drop. It’s distressing to see counterfeit products tarnishing its reputation.”

Ranjit Dhingra, 28, from Gurugram, emphasizes, “The Adivasi Hair Oil is a staple in my routine. The genuine product is unparalleled, and it’s crucial to support the real sellers to maintain the oil’s legacy.”

Consumers are advised to avoid purchasing from unverified sources to protect themselves from scams. Always verify a seller's credentials and seek proof of their association with the Hakki Pikki community.

