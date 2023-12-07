Dabur Vatika launches ‘Rosemary Hair Growth Oil With Hibiscus And Coconut Oil’

Dabur India Ltd., the country’s leading natural personal care company, today announced the expansion of its hair oil portfolio with the launch of Dabur Vatika Rosemary Hair Growth Oil -- a new hair oil fortified with the goodness of Rosemary, Hibiscus & Coconut, under the brand Vatika.

“We are thrilled to unveil the latest addition to our Vatika family, Dabur Vatika Rosemary Hair Growth Oil with Hibiscus and Coconut Oil. The New Hair Oil is infused with Rosemary, coconut oil and hibiscus. In addressing the evolving needs of the hair care landscape, the demand for a specialist solution has emerged as a pivotal addition to our existing product line. Recognizing that hair problems manifest early due to factors such as diet, lifestyle, pollution, and stress, Dabur Vatika has collaborated with dermatologists to co-create a specialized product. This meticulously tested and dermatologist-co-created elixir aims to provide users with a powerful solution, reinforcing our commitment to holistic hair care,” Dabur India Limited Marketing Head-Hair Care Mr. Ankur Kumar said.

The New Vatika Rosemary Hair oil is available in a 200-ml Premium Mono carton pack priced at Rs 550. Regular use of this hair oil can provide stronger, shinier hair that reflects the natural vibrancy of healthy hair. It been developed after extensive R&D which helps & treats hair related ailments.

“Dabur Vatika Rosemary Hair Growth Oil is more than just a hair care product; it's a testament to the brand's commitment to providing quality solutions that empower users to embrace their hair's natural beauty. Discover the joy of fuller, thicker, and stronger hair with Dabur Vatika,” Mr Kumar added.