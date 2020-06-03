Active COVID-19 cases: India is the fourth country globally

India becomes the fourth country with the most number of COVID-19 active cases. According to the Health ministry, India has around 1,01, 497 active cases, while its cured/discharged numbers stood at 1,00, 302. As per data, 5,815 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the country.

The only relief for India has been the number of recovered and also low deaths as against other countries. India is almost a lakh behind Russia which has over 2.31 lakh active cases. Meanwhile, the country has lost 5,037 people to the disease, it is slightly lower than death in India.

The most number of active cases continue in the United States. While the number of active cases in the United States stand at 11.27 lakh the total number of cases in the US is around 18.81 lakh. This country has seen the deaths of around 1.08 lakh people due to COVID-19 and about 6.45 lakh patients have recovered.

The second country with most active COVID-19 cases is Brazil with 2.73 lakh cases. While the country has around 31,000 deaths, Brazil’s total number of recovered cases stand at 2.53 lakh.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, India crossed 2 lakh cases of Coronavirus, which almost 15 days after the country crossed the one-lakh mark. In India, Maharashtra remains a coronavirus hotspot with more than 70,000 cases. Of the total cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai has reported 41, 099 cases. Meanwhile, Mumbai is home to around 22,789 active cases and the city’s death toll stood at 1,319.

India is the seventh-worst hit country in the total number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Germany, Peru, Turkey among others. The worst-hit countries as per the number of COVID-19 cases are the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.