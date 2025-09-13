6 Most Popular Meme Coins Today: Dogecoin (DOGE), Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Aand 4 Others Trending On X | File Photo

Meme coins once more dominate crypto chatter on X, while trading updates and presale milestones have generated visibility. Major coins still hold high liquidity, and early movers are leveraging momentum in giveaways and airdrops. The price action also exhibits mixed patterns, yet the number of engagements is increasing, with communities sharing charts, presale performances, and listing milestones.

Dogecoin (DOGE)—Price Consolidation, Watch $0.209–$0.25

DOGE trades near $0.2130, up 6.7% in a month. The market cap sits at $32.13, with $1.6B in 24-hour volume. Buyers defend $0.209 support, while sellers' cap price advances at $0.24–$0.25 resistance. A break above $0.25 could target $0.27–$0.30. A loss of $0.209 risks $0.205 and then $0.195.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—Presale, Layer-2 Plans, and Giveaways

LILPEPE’s presale stands at Stage 12 with a price of $0.0021. The next stage lists $0.0022. So far, Little Pepe has raised $24,631,288 of a $25,475,000 target. Tokens sold reached 15.34B out of 15.75B allocated till this stage, implying oversubscription at 97.32% completion. Little Pepe is a Layer-2 EVM with low fees and rapid finality. It accepts buying tokens in ETH, USDT, and cards, expanding the reach. Memes, contests, and organized campaign efforts are fueling LILPEPE's trend on X.

A massive giveaway with a prize pool of $777,000 (10 winners receive $77,000 in LILPEPE) has already generated a surge in social activity. In addition, Little Pepe announced a Mega Giveaway, rewarding the biggest and random buyers from Stage 12 to Stage 17 with massive ETH prizes, further incentivizing participation across multiple presale stages. The Little Pepe roadmap remains investor-friendly with 0% buy/sell tax, and staking is expected post-launch. Oversubscription can boost listing liquidity, although early unlocks may introduce volatility, which could also drive price increases. LILPEPE also has a fixed total supply of 100 billion tokens, with 13.5% (13.5 billion) reserved as the staking rewards pool. Holding LILPEPE also provides access to its meme-token launchpad and the ecosystem’s NFT marketplace.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)—Tight Range, Liquidity Steady

SHIB changes hands near $0.00001214. A firm close above $0.0000140 would improve momentum. A slip below $0.0000120 exposes $0.0000115.

Pepe (Pepe)—Base Building Near Yearly Support

PEPE trades around $0.00000059478 and shows a +28.82% one-year change. Market cap is $3.98B with $400.8M in daily volume. Bulls protect $0.00000057263.

Bonk (BONK)—Solana Meme Coin With High Turnover

BONK trades near $0.00001938 after a sharp mid-year rebound. The network posts $213.2M in 24-hour volume and a $1.56B market cap.

Memecore (M)—Breakout Month, High FDV Risk

M changes hands around $1.33, up 145% in a month. The market cap is $1.38B; FDV totals $13.36B. The price broke from $0.51 and tapped $1.50. Support now sits at $0.75–$0.80; resistance remains at $1.50. Strong volume supports the move, though future unlocks could pressure the price.

What The X Trend Means For Traders

Volatility is frequently preceded by increasing social activity. DOGE and SHIB exhibit level range trades. MemeCore is riding a new breakout, and the LILPEPE presale and Layer-2 utility are attracting new buyers. Traders monitor liquidity on listings, unlock schedules, and whether the interest in the community turns into long-term on-chain demand.

