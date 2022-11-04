Elon Musk begins sacking employees in Twitter India

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk | Image Credit: GettyImages

Mumbai: As part of a global job cut imposed by Twitter's new owner Elon Musk to achieve economies of scale and make the USD 44 billion acquisition sustainable, the social media platform has begun terminating staff in India.

World's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.

This was followed by an exodus of top management. Musk has now started a massive exercise to downsize the company's global workforce.

"Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this," a Twitter India employee said.

Another source said the lay-offs have affected a "significant chunk" of the India team.

Read Also Tata Group plans to hire up to 45,000 women workers at the iPhone Hosur factory

The full details of the job cuts were not immediately available. Twitter India did not respond to email queries.

The US-based social media platform, in an internal email to employees earlier, had said, "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday." It said that "everyone will receive an individual email".

The company will temporarily close all offices for safety of employees as well as Twitter systems and customer data.

"If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," Twitter had said.

While Twitter had several run-ins with the government over freedom of speech, the company in the email barred employees from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.

With inputs from PTI

Read Also Canada to welcome 5 lakh immigrants per year by 2025