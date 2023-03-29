National Water Development Agency (NWDA) announces 40 vacancies for multiple positions

National Water Development Agency (NWDA) | Google Images

The National Water Development Agency has opened a recruitment drive for 40 vacancies in various posts. The eligible candidates are invited for an online application from 18th March 2023. The application window closed on 17 April 2023.

The step by step selection process involves a written exam, followed by a computer based test or a skill test, along with document verification and a compulsory medical examination. Rank position will be prepared based on the score secured by the candidates in the Second Stage Computer Based Test which involves 100 questions for 90 minutes.

Vacancies are for the post of Lower Division Clerk, Upper DIvision Clerk, Stenographer, Junior Engineer, Junior Accounts officer, Junior Engineer. Candidates applying for multiple posts should tender separate applications for each post including the application fee.

The application fee for General Category is Rs 890 while candidates belonging to SC/ST category pay Rs 550. The age limit is 18 to 27 years for all the posts except Jr Accounts Officer for which the age limit is 21 to 30 years.

The candidate must be a citizen of India. No offline applications are accepted.

Candidates require following for successful submission -

Birth Certificate

An active email address

Scanned copy or coloured photo of passport

Academic Transcripts

Caste Certificate

Experience Certificate

Disability Certificate (if required)

Instances of incomplete application form. concealment of information or providing false documents can lead to rejection of application at any stage.

Persons, who are already in Government Service, are required to submit their application through respective office or department and should submit “No Objection Certificate” obtained from the competent authority.

Aspirants are advised to check emails and visit the official NWDA website ( https://nwda.gov.in/ ) and NWDA exam website ( https://nwda.cbtexam.in/ ) from time to time to receive updates about the application process.



