Ujjain: Yug emerges winner at All India Super Talent Hunt

Ujjain: City’s lad Yug Sharma has earned laurels for MP by winning All India online Super Talent Hunt vocal Music Competition (in age group of 8-10 years) organised by the Titan, a company of Tata Group of India. Yug is only winner from Madhya Pradesh. Yug will be honoured by the eminent singers and musicians of India and will get an opportunity to sing song on Fever 104 FM Radio. Yug gave the credit of his success to his parents, teachers and well-wishers. He said that without their support and blessing it was not possible for him to achieve this milestone. Yug is son of Nilesh-Dr Abhilsha Sharma, resident of Rishi Nagar and a student of St Mary’s Convent Senior Secondary School.