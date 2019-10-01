Wrong policies will lead to economic collapse of country: Digvijaya Singh

Indore: Former state chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the wrong policies of the centre would lead to an economic collapse of the country and predicted that it would lead to lawlessness which would be tough for the government to contain.

Singh was in an exclusive talk during his visit to Indore on Tuesday.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah, Singh said that the duo was working for the benefit of a select few big industrialists of the country at the cost of the middle and small industries. “The middle and small scale industries are getting destroyed due to which unemployment is increasing, which is inflicting untold misery to the poor and the labour class,” Singh said

One of the major indicators of the tottering economy is the large number of banks that are going bust in the last few years. “It shows that the economy is under great stress,” Singh said. Coupled with this, crooked industrialists are running away to foreign countries with crores of rupees taken as loans from the banks, and the government has been unable to bring the industrialists to book.

Criticising the decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore of the RBI’s surplus fund to the union government, Singh argued that the money should have been given to the banks to shore up their stressed balance sheet. “Transferring the funds was wrong and it will be widespread ramifications on the health of the economy,” Singh said.

The senior Congress leader was highly critical of the BJP’s hyper-nationalism based on religion, caste and Pakistan bashing. “This cocktail suits Pakistan very well and we are playing into their hands. The disastrous repercussion will be exposed in the near future,” Singh said.