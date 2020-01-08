Worried over ideological war in JNU: RSS to rope in academicians, intellectuals

Indore: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has taken seriously the repeated incidents of conflicts of ideology in Jawahar Lal Nehru University. It has decided to take strong stand on its ideology and spread it further by taping the academicians and intellectuals in the days to come.

2 student leaders of Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from New Delhi Sunil Ambekar and SS Raghunandan arrived from the national capital to the city on Monday evening.

They reached to Hotel Omni Residency on Tuesday morning to participate in the in 3rd and concluding day meeting of All India Executive Committee of RSS. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat was also present there. About 400 Office bearers of RSS and its subsidiary organizations took part in this meeting. Both the students leaders apprised about the recent incident happened in JNU campus to the top brass of the organization. At the end it was decided that RSS will take a strong stand on its ideology and further consolidate it by taping the academicians and intellectuals in the days to come.

Saints of Chitrakut would also be tapped in Trust

Following the favorable Supreme Court Verdict on Ram Temple issue, it was the first meeting of RSS All India Executive Committee, thus the way formation of the Trust and its construction was also discussed there. VS Kokje, VHP’s International president and former Justice of High Court and Alok Kumar, VHP’s Executive president both arrived to the city to join the meeting. It was decided that the in the proposed governing trust of the Temple, which will be constituted by Central Government, would also have the prominent saints from Chitrakut. Though, the Trust will be constituted by Central Government, but the organization would suggest the names of saints.

Consensus built in RSS on offering II term to Rakesh Singh

It is learned that the consensus have been built over offering the second term to 57 years old existing State BJP President Rakesh Singh. However, The Sangh leadership has left the task of taking the final decision on Rakesh Singh to its Bhopal headquarters Madhya Prant Unit.