Women Leadership Conclave Inspires Empowerment, Growth, Innovation In MP's Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Management Association (IMA) successfully hosted the 4th Women Leadership Conclave 2025 at Brilliant Convention Centre, drawing over 400 women professionals, entrepreneurs and thought leaders.

Centered on the theme “leadership, opportunities and entrepreneurship,” the conclave featured 12 sessions spanning finance, marketing, entertainment, sustainability and management, offering valuable insights on leadership and empowerment.

Speakers included leaders like Karuna Gopal Vartakavi, who envisioned “Zero-Rape Cities” and emphasised sustainable, women-sensitive urban design; Lakshmi R. Iyer, who urged clarity, persistence and confidence for achieving happiness-driven success; and Nikita Kumawat, who highlighted learning from failure and building globally recognised Indian brands.

Ashwin Anand underscored responsibility, empathy and risk-taking, while Shanti Valluri Gandhi stressed curiosity, data-driven leadership and embracing failures.

Finance expert Lakshmi Iyer (Bajaj Finance) promoted financial literacy, calling SIP therapy and independence’s oxygen. Geetanjali J. Angmo blended entrepreneurship with cultural philosophies, promoting sustainable education and eco-friendly growth.

Tanya Nambiar stressed self-awareness and authenticity, while Prachi Mohapatra shared her journey from rural Odisha to global cybersecurity leadership. Aanchal Dhara encouraged self-love and dreaming big; Ishita Moitra celebrated storytelling as power; and Vaishali Waghle urged problem-solving as the true path to growth.

The conclave celebrated women’s leadership, resilience and vision. Participants exchanged experiences, built networks and reaffirmed commitment to shaping a more inclusive future. The event concluded with renewed energy, inspiration and a call to action for women leaders nationwide.