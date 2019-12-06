Woman among 3 arrested for honey trapping trader

Alot: With honey trap cases snowballing across the state, one more case was reported under Ringnod police station limit in Ratlam district where three accused, including a woman, were arrested for blackmailing and extorting money from a trader.

Briefing media persons, Ratlam superintendent of police Gourav Tiwari said that six persons, including a woman were involved in the crime. Three of them include Priyanshi Bhabhor alias Pinki Sharma alias Farhin, 30, wife of Praful Bhabhor, a native of Jhabua and currently residing at Hathikhana, Ratlam; Sanna alias Kaliya alias Umer Khan, son of Yousuf Khan, a resident of Hathikhana, Ratlam and Vikki alias Vibhor, 34, son of Kailash Panwar, a resident of Goshala Road, Ratlam.

Police arrested Sanna from Baroda, Gujarat and based on information provided by him, nabbed Pinki and Vikki from Indore. Search for three others including Zuber, son of Aziz Mewati, Majid Khan, both residents of Taal village and Sonu Mew, a resident of Mandsaur is on.

SP Tiwari said that on August 7, local trader Mohit, 30, son of Prakashchandra Porwal lodged complaint at Ringnod police station. In his complaint, Mohit informed police that on August 6, when he is on the way to Mandsaur with Pinki, some unidentified accused attacked and abduct him in his car near Manankheda toll booth. Accused took him to a deserted place and clicked obscene pictures with Pinki and him. Accused asked him to pay Rs 50 lakh or they will circulate these pictures.

Mohit added that a few days back he had come in contact with Pinki on a social networking site. As they had become friends, a day before the incident Pinki made a WhatsApp call to Mohit and told him that she needs to go Mandsaur for some work and asked for a lift in his car.

On August 6, Pinki met him at Jaora and they drove towards Mandsaur. When they were nearing Manankheda toll booth, Pinki asked Mohit to stop the car and she was feeling nauseated. As soon as Mohit stopped his car, some unidentified accused attacked him from behind and took him to a deserted place.

Based on Mohit’s statement and investigation done by police team, Sanna was arrested from Baroda. Based on information provided by Sanna, police nabbed Pinki and Vikki from Indore.

Revealing about the modus operandi, accused trio informed police that recently they came to know that Mohit earned about Rs 10 crore in cricket betting. In order to make a quick buck, Sanna and other gang members hatched a plot and asked Pinki to befriend him. On the day of the incident, they followed Mohit and Pinki and as soon they stopped near the toll booth they attacked him and took him to a deserted place, where they clicked his obscene pictures with Pinki.

Accused trio added that anticipating fear of social humiliation they thought that they could extort a hefty sum from him, but instead of fulfilling their demand, Mohit rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint.