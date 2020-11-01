With passion for research, five West Discom officials get PhD

Indore: Passion for research coupled desire to have prefix ‘Dr’ before their names, five officials of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company obtained PhD degrees.

These officials have also been awarded by their company. The company is also encouraging other officials to increase their knowledge and skills with higher studies.

“It is a good move to get involved in research work and increase capacity and skills. It's a matter of pride that five officers posted at company headquarters are PhD degree holders,” said West Discom managing director Amit Tomar.

Research on three companies

Manoj Kumar Jhawar, director, West Discom, has done PhD on the comparative status of the three power distribution companies in the state and the changes in the energy sector. Jhawar has a lot of knowledge in the field of information technology besides economic matters. He has contributed immensely in providing self-reliance through the electricity company's next generation billing software.

Research on human resource

Indore Rural superintending engineer Dhroovnarayan Sharma received PhD degree from Devi Ahilya University after doing research on human resource efficiency of various units in the energy sector. He has been awarded ten times so far. At present, he looks after the work of power distribution system of Indore and Dhar district.

Change in energy

Shailesh Kadam, deputy director in the finance department of West Discom, has obtained doctoral degree from Devi Ahilya University for his research on the dimensions of change and progress in the energy sector. He has also been the nodal officer of the company's first budget. Presently, he is a member of various committees of the company.

Prize in literature

Garima Agarwal, human resources manager, who is interested in literature, sports and singing, also has obtained PhD from Devi Ahilya University. Her topic was about emotionally reducing stress in teachers of business schools. He has also been received various awards on her works on literature and other subjects.

Keen interest in IT

Vaibhavi Mane, who holds the post of assistant manager in the IT related office of the company, has done research on the moral values and leadership potential of people working in the IT sector. She too received her PhD from Devi Ahilya University. She has a keen interest in tourism and sports. She is also a national level player.