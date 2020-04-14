Weeklong online lectures from 15 April in memory of great solar techie James McGilligan

Indore: In the memory of late Jimmy (James) McGilligan, who spend his entire life in building and promoting sustainable technologies, a week-long online programme will be organised from April 15 to 21.

The programme is being organised by his wife Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Palta. “Purpose of this programme is to engage society in positive knowledge of sustainable lifestyle based on research, innovations and technologies developed by Jimmy,” she said.

She added that living in sync with nature and environment is essential for us. “During covid-19 crisis, we can already learn about the power of nature and hence, it is time to transform our lives to sync with nature,” Janak said.

The events will be conducted on facebook live.

Schedule of events:

April 15: From 11 am to noon, ‘Learn solar cooking sitting at home’ with Deepak Gadhia from Vadodara, Archana and Anurag Shukla from Mhow

April 16: From 11 am to noon, Introduction of Solar dryers for food processing and food security. Discussion on Solar Cooker Domestic Business. Key speaker will be Ghanshyam Lukhi from Surat.

April 17: From 11 am to 11:30 am, Home Remedies for Healthy life & Kitchen Gardening by Prem Joshi.

April 18: From 4 pm to 4:30 pm, Discussion on Renewable Energy by Chetan Solanki.

April 19: From 11 am to noon, Discussion on Sustainable Energy and Solar Biogas by Prof Ajay Chandak.

April 20: From 11 am to noon, Talk on Mega Solar kitchen of India.

April 21: From 5 pm to 6 pm, Concluding Ceremony and Prayers