Coronavirus in Indore: Administration approaches ICMR for Plasma Therapy nod

Taking cognizance on the demand raised by city experts to use plasma therapy for treating COVID-19 patients, administration has approached Indian Council for Medical Researches to get approval over the same

Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi told media they are seeking consent from ICMR for the same and will start it in Indore as they already have list of patients discharged healthily.

Experts believe that the therapy will be helpful in treating the patients as there is no known cure for the highly contagious disease.

Doctors of MGM Medical College claimed that they are ready for the same and will start after getting approval. HoD of Respiratory Medicine Dr Salil Bhargava said that they have the list of the patients and can take consent from them to donate plasma to treat other patients.

HoD of Transfusion Medicine Dr Ashok Yadav said that the department is ready as they have all the equipments and training for the same.