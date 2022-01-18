e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases, 310 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,891
Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

Watch video: Indore offers prayers, chants Mahamrityunjay for Lata Mangeshkar at Khajrana Ganesh

Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Indian playback singer and music director Lata Mangeshkar recovering from covid-19 in ICU at a hospital in Mumbai, her hometown Indore offered prayers for her at the historic Khajrana temple on Tuesday.
Mahamrityunjay chants were performed by 21 Brahmins in the presence of head priest Ashok Bhatt at Shri Ganesh Mandir Khajrana Indore seeking good health for the populous singer.

Bharat Ratna Awardee Lata was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia a few days ago. Several fans and members from the film industry and other fields took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.
Indoreans, who decided to help her heal, are praying for the same.

“Mahamrityunjaya Mantra is a verse from the Rig Veda and is considered to be the most powerful Shiva Mantra. It bestows longevity, wards off calamities and prevents untimely death. It also removes fears and heals holistically,” Bhatt said.

Called out as Queen of Melody, Voice of the Nation, and Voice of The Millennium, the Brahmins recalled her contribution to the country and prayed for her health.

“Lata is the daughter of Indore, who has brought pride to our nation, and we seek her good health and life from lord Ganesh,” Bhatt said.

Bhatt is one of the family members of Pandit Mangal Bhatt, who had seen the idol of lord Ganesh and dug it out.
The Brahmins counted the chants and urged everyone to pray for the singer.

ALSO READ

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 04:34 PM IST
