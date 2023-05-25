 WATCH: Madhya Pradesh cops chase down sand mafias in Bollywood style
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh) : In an incident that looks straight out of a Bollywood action film, cops chased down tractor-trolleys loaded with illegally mined sand, cardoned off the area and arrested the drivers in Morena on Thursday noon.

To leash the sand mafias, a joint operation was conducted on Thursday under the directives of the newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailendra Singh Chauhan by the police teams of Kotwali, station road and Civil lines police station. Two sand-laden tractors were apprehended by the police.

As the sand mafia members saw police, they sped up the tractors through the narrow lanes of the town in an attempt to flee. The cops rushed and chased them down, which finally ended at Vismil Nagar, where one of the tractors carrying sand overturned in a desperate bid to escape.

Police promptly cordoned off the area, successfully seizing two tractors with trolleys that were filled with illegally mined sand. With the assistance of the local police station, the overturned tractor was restored to its normal position.
The arrested drivers were immediately taken into custody and a case was filed against them.

