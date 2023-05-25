 Madhya Pradesh: Two more Cheetah cubs die at Kuno due to rising temperature
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Two more Cheetah cubs die at Kuno due to rising temperature

Madhya Pradesh: Two more Cheetah cubs die at Kuno due to rising temperature

Namibian female cheetah Jwala had given birth to four cubs in March

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two more cubs of Namibian Cheetah Jwala succumbed at Kuno National Park on Thursday noon. The officials revealed the rising temperature and heat wave as their death cause.

Notably, two days ago, another cub of Jwala had died.

"As the day temperature rose to 46 to 47 degree Celsius, the remaining three cubs were kept under observation and despite all the rescue efforts, two of them succumbed to heat wave," as per the official release of Kuno National Park.

Cheetah Jwala had given birth to four cubs in March this year of which three are now dead.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Two more Cheetah cubs die at Kuno due to rising temperature

Madhya Pradesh: Two more Cheetah cubs die at Kuno due to rising temperature

WATCH: 20,000 patwaris go on mass leave in Madhya Pradesh, disrupting demarcation works & more

WATCH: 20,000 patwaris go on mass leave in Madhya Pradesh, disrupting demarcation works & more

MP: Two girls drown while bathing in Chhatarpur lake, one dead

MP: Two girls drown while bathing in Chhatarpur lake, one dead

MP HSC HSSC Results 2023: Vikas Dwivedi tops 12th exam, Mridul Pal with 98.8% is 10th topper

MP HSC HSSC Results 2023: Vikas Dwivedi tops 12th exam, Mridul Pal with 98.8% is 10th topper

Check Out MP Board Class 12 Toppers Stream-Wise

Check Out MP Board Class 12 Toppers Stream-Wise