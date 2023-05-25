Madhya Pradesh: Two more Cheetah cubs die at Kuno due to rising temperature

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two more cubs of Namibian Cheetah Jwala succumbed at Kuno National Park on Thursday noon. The officials revealed the rising temperature and heat wave as their death cause.

Notably, two days ago, another cub of Jwala had died.

"As the day temperature rose to 46 to 47 degree Celsius, the remaining three cubs were kept under observation and despite all the rescue efforts, two of them succumbed to heat wave," as per the official release of Kuno National Park.

Cheetah Jwala had given birth to four cubs in March this year of which three are now dead.