Watch: Watch: Leopard enters house in Uttarakhand, attacks a dog and takes it away

In a shocking incident, a leopard entered a house, attacked a dog, and took it away, at midnight on Saturday in Tallital. The case is reported to happen in Uttarakhand, where a leopard trespassed a house and attacked a dog. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera.
The 23 seconds video shows the wild-cat entering a house from the backyard and roaming freely in the area. The leopard after seeing a dog launched an attack, grabbed it by his mouth and took it away. A resident hurried to the rescue of dog but to no avail.
However this is not the first time when the big cat-family has entered the human regime. Earlier, a video of a tiger lying midway on National Highway 7, which falls under the buffer zone of Pench National Park – about 25 km away from Seoni district, went viral on Wednesday, July 15. It raised a stunned responses on social media.
A passenger caught the sight while the tiger was spotted resting in the middle of a flyover at National Highway 7 in Madhya Pradesh.
Though the big-cat did no harm to humans, it did create flutter among the passengers.
After receiving information, the forest department officials also reached the spot. Though after a few minutes, the tiger went towards the forest itself.
The incident left the passengers petrified. Notably, the area is a home to many tigers as it falls under the buffer zone of Pench National Park. the highways and elevated roads have smoothen the movement for the tigers.
An adult leopard was rescued by forest officials on July 10, saving the majestic wildcat from losing its life in infighting. A team led by forest ranger Suresh Barole reached Nayapura, Indore after hearing about an injured leopard in the area.
The leopard was found injured and bleeding from its mouth. Sharing details about the operation, Barole said, “A wildlife volunteer Rohitansh Pandey and villagers informed us about the leopard at around 1:00 am.”
As per information, two leopards were seen fighting each other in Nayapura village.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)