Vishva Hindu Parishad to motivate youth for Aatma Nirbhar nation

Indore: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), will strive to motivate youth towards building an ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’. It may be recalled that the organisation did an outstanding job in the form of ration distribution during the lockdown.



Milind Parande, Central General Secretary of VHP, was addressing a press conference on Wednesday. Regional secretary Rajesh Tiwari and Malwa region secretary Sohan Vishwakarma were also present. Parande threw light on several national and issues and also highlighted on how Hinduism could be protected. He said the drive of boycotting Chinese products will be stimulated across the country along with Malwa region.

The positive aspect of this is that with a view to making India self-reliant, many efforts are going on in the country. To substantiate these efforts, VHP will also undertake a number of activities in the field of agricultural skill development (self-employment), health and education. In more than 100 districts of the country, initially a number of such tasks will be started for farmers and youth training and skill development for women.



Talking about the services rendered by VHP during the lockdown, he said in Malwa region only 272973 food packets were distributed. Dry ration was served to 43915 families. He expressed hope that the temple of Purushottam Shri Ramlala will be built at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya in two and a half years and said, "We will all have the privilege of seeing the divinity in the grand temple.



Parande said incidents of ‘Love-Jihad’ are on the rise in

Khandwa, Dewas, Mandsaur and Soytakala of Malwa region. VHP demands

immediate action against the criminals.