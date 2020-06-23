Viral-hit CBSE Class 12 students spending sleepless night after decision on pending exams delayed

Indore: Upcoming Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class XII board pending examinations have become a cause of anxiety, worry and frustration for students as well as their parents. Most students are hoping to get promoted without having to attempt the examination now.

Students of Commerce and Humanities stream are more frustrated than ever, with looming discussions on cancellation of examinations being postponed every day.

Commerce and Humanities students would have spent this time preparing Common Proficiency Test (CPT), National Institute of Design Entrance Exam (NID), and other entrance examinations. However, with their board examinations being postponed from March to July, their academic year has already stretched.

To further increase their anxiety, CBSE and the Centre on Tuesday told Supreme Court that the discussion on postponing or cancelling the pending board examination has already reached an advanced stage.