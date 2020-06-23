Viral-hit CBSE Class 12 students spending sleepless night after decision on pending exams delayed

Indore: Upcoming Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class XII board pending examinations have become a cause of anxiety, worry and frustration for students as well as their parents. Most students are hoping to get promoted without having to attempt the examination now.
Students of Commerce and Humanities stream are more frustrated than ever, with looming discussions on cancellation of examinations being postponed every day.
Commerce and Humanities students would have spent this time preparing Common Proficiency Test (CPT), National Institute of Design Entrance Exam (NID), and other entrance examinations. However, with their board examinations being postponed from March to July, their academic year has already stretched.
To further increase their anxiety, CBSE and the Centre on Tuesday told Supreme Court that the discussion on postponing or cancelling the pending board examination has already reached an advanced stage.
Further, the decision on postpone or cancellation of pending CBSE board examination is further delayed and might be announced late night on Wednesday.
Lakh of students who have now been preparing for pending board examinations are already losing their nerve. “As per my plan, I was planning to prepare design entrance examinations after class XII board examinations, but now, there is no clarity on CBSE exams and so much confusion,” Aarti Gupta, a humanities stream student, said.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, CBSE had put on hold, the exams of some subjects for Class 10 and Class 12. Students and parents had thereafter approached the Supreme Court, demanding the cancellation of the pending CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Board Class 12 exams 2020.
The plea to cancel the remaining CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Board Class 12 exams 2020 had come in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.
Students should also note that the matter for the CBSE remaining board exams has been adjourned for the time being and would be heard on June 25.
The Supreme Court, last week had directed the CBSE Board to make a decision on holding or cancelling the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020. In the wake of the order, the HRD ministry was scheduled to give its decision on Monday.
The decision was postponed to Tuesday and now, probably late night on Wednesday.
Students’ Speak
“It’s frustrating to be a commerce student right now! Our examinations were supposed to finish in March, but now, we are still waiting for them to be conducted in July. How many times can we prepare the same subjects?”
Akansha Sachdeva
“Every student can get the chance to improve marks if not satisfied through alternative marking system. Think about lives. What if even one member of your family or student fraternity gets infected?”
Arun Jadhav
“It is true that the CBSE board exam are important but at this stage we need to take care of our health. A sheet of paper and a couple of extra marks in the examination will not determine our future. Yet, we have been under confusion about examination for months now.”
Bhuvan Kakkar
“I really don’t feel that CBSE should cancel the board examination. I even tweeted it to CBSE, because marks based on previous scores is not entirely fair. Some of us worked really hard to bring up our score and have been preparing throughout the lockdown.”
Charvi Vijay
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)