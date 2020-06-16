Madhya Pradesh: High Court stays state govt and CBSE order on fees

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh Bench High Court stayed the state government's order and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) instructions on collecting only tuition fee during the lockdown period.

“This Court, after taking into account the arguments by learned counsel for the parties and keeping in view the earlier judgment passed by the Division Bench in Writ Petition No.5975 of 2015, is of the considered opinion that the impugned orders dated 24.04.2020 and 16.05.2020 deserve to be stayed and is accordingly, stayed,” Judge SC Sharma said.

State government and CBSE orders were challenged by the Association of Unaided CBSE schools, which was represented by advocate Gaurav Chhabra. About 70 CBSE schools are part of this association.

After staying the orders, the court also instructed the association, “It is made clear that the petitioner / institution shall not be charging any sum towards unincurred expenses during the period of lockdown (till the schools are closed) such as transportation and mess.”