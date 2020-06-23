To deal with China, Modi Government should focus on the nation more national politics, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central Government over its 'not-so-serious attitude' over China. In its editorial in the mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that the Modi government is required to focus on the nation rather than national politics.

The Sena has demanded that the government formulate a national-level policy to decide on Chinese investments in India. The editorial also slammed 'childish gimmicks' of destroying Chinese TVs and mobiles.

“Maharashtra temporarily blocked the Chinese projects due to Galwan valley face-off to prove its ‘patriotism’. Because, for us, these projects are not more important than the sacrifice by our soldiers,” it said.

The editorial further asked why other states didn’t take a step like Maharashtra and put hold on Chinese projects.

To deal with China on the economic front, it asked Modi government to announce a huge programme for industrial development.

It highlighted the need for an economic blockade of China. However, it said, before doing that the Indian government should give up its non-serious attitude and focus on creating infrastructure and resources needed for industrial development in the country.