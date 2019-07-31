VC gets maths of quota right, hikes 26% seats

Indore: Admitting that Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya administration had made mistake in implementing the reservation for economically weaker section (EWS), vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Tuesday set the things straight by ordering an increasing of 26 per cent seats in order to grant 10 per cent quota to EWS students.

“The state government’s order is clear that 26 per cent seats should be hiked for granting 10 per cent quota to EWS students. So, where is the confusion?” she said in a meeting when some university officers told her that EWS quota issue in confusing.

The VC constituted a seven member committee directing it to ensure that a matrix be laid for increasing 26 per cent seats for granting 10 per cent quota to EWS students.

The university administration on Saturday increased 10 per cent seats for EWS, which disturbed the quota for SC/ST/OBC categories.

As media reports exposed the goof-up, the varsity officials stood by their decision saying that the order is for granting 10 per cent quota to EWS “over and above” the permitted strength.

They cited ministry of human resource development (MHRD) guidelines but their interpretation was wrong. Plus, they forgot that university is bound to follow state government’s policy on quota which is to increase 26 per cent seats.

Confusion over nothing

The university administration was confused as it was sticking only to one sentence of MHRD guidelines that hike of seats should be “over and above” to the existing intake (for EWS quota).

But guidelines also stated that EWS quota should be implemented in such a manner that the number of unreserved seats remains equal to the figure in session 2018-19 and that quota for SC/ST/OBC categories does not get disturbed.

Without reading the guidelines properly, the university administration increased 10 per cent seats for EWS thus disturbing quota for SC/ST/OBC categories. This decision invited protests led by Dalit leader Tejprakash Rane, Congress leaders Manish Modi and Abhijeet Pandey.

1250 seats to increase

With 26 per cent hike in seats, nearly 1,250 seats would increase in 100 courses offered by university teaching departments. The total intake of the UTDs is around 4800. Of that, around 3100 seats of 65 most sought after courses were under common entrance test (CET), which was cancelled due to technical glitches.

In these courses, nearly 800 seats will increase. For the rest courses, the admissions are over.

Infrastructure issues

The increase in seats will increase revenue of the university from tuition fees by 26 per cent but it also faces a challenge.

“We don’t have infrastructure and facilities to accommodate the increased lot of 26 per cent,” said a professor wishing anonymity. He added that central government gave two years to central institutions for implementing the EWS quota but the state government has not given such relaxation.