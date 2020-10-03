Unlock 5.0 in Bhopal: MP State Tourism Development Corporation’s Princess Cruise rides the waves again in Upper Lake

BHOPAL: The Unlock 5.0 has brought in great news for all the tourists and especially lovers of water sports. After a gap of around six months, the MP State Tourism Development Corporation’s Princess Cruise set sail in the Upper Lake on Saturday. The people of the city were disappointed as the Princess Cruise was sitting idle since March, the time when the Corona pandemic hit the nation.

However, their faces lit up when they found the Cruise riding the waves. The Cruise is now wearing a new look. It is now equipped with colourful radium and new attractive lighting. The Cruise would now run daily. Hyderabad Boat Builders, which had built the Cruise, have overhauled the Cruise, besides giving it a makeover. The Bridge Cabin of the Cruise has been shifted to the back of the boat so that the tourists can have a view of the Upper Lake from the front and would be able to dance and enjoy themselves. The Cruise has a capacity of 80 passengers but currently, it would be run with 40 passengers – in keeping with the Covid guidelines. The Boat Clubs in the state, operated by the Tourism Development Corporation, had resumed operations last month in accordance with the guidelines laid down for them. The body temperature of all the passengers is checked before boarding the Cruise. Social distancing is maintained between them. Their hands are sanitized and it is compulsory for all passengers to wear masks.