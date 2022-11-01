Ujjain: Youth attacked for not returning money

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths were beaten up by residents of the locality where they had gone to collect a loan from a borrower. Rohit, who lives in Prajapat Nagar, had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from Harsh Yadav a year-and-a-half ago. He was refusing to return this money. Due to this, Harsh Yadav along with his acquaintance Chetan, a resident of Shiv Shakti Nagar, Chingu and Harshit, who lives near RD Gardi Medical College, went to collect the money. During this, they started beating Rohit. Seeing this, the people of the locality gathered and beat them back. Dilip, a resident of Prajapat Nagar, Chetan and Chingu, both residents of Shiv Shakti Nagar and Harshit got injured near the Medical College. All four of them were brought to the district hospital for treatment. From there, the family took Dilip to a private hospital. Meanwhile, rumours of firing also spread fast. However, TI Jitendra Bhaskar has denied any incident of firing. The police have registered a case of assault against Chetan Surya, Chingu Bundela and Harshit on the report of one side.