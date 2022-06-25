Ujjain: Youth arrested for enticing girl by hiding identity

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young man named Irfan, studying in a coaching class in Nagjhiri area has been arrested for enticing a fellow student to marry him by hiding his true identity.

The 15-year-old girl, a resident of Nagjhiri, is a student of class 11. According to her complaint to the police, she got in touch with Sumit (Irfan) in the coaching class. Sumit expressed his love for her and started talking about marriage. About six months ago, when she came to know that Sumit’s real name is Irfan Patel, she stopped talking to him. But he started pressuring her to talk, the girl said.

According to the girl, on Thursday, the youth in question forcibly tried to take her along on his motorcycle (MP 13 FM 5883). When the girl cried for help the youth fled the spot threatening to kill her. On getting information about the matter, Bajrang Dal workers also reached the police station and exerted pressure on the police. TI Vikram Singh Evane told that after registering the case Sumit alias Irfan was arrested and sent to jail.