Ujjain: Young Scientist Congress to be held in city from Mar 23-27

Ujjain: The four-day Young Scientist Congress (YSC0)-2021 is being organised by Vikram University on the virtual platform courtesy of Madhya Pradesh Council for Science and Technology – (MPCST), Bhopal between March 23 and 26.

The preparations were discussed in the meeting held at the executive committee room on Wednesday under the chairmanship of in-charge vice-chancellor Prof HP Singh. More than 160 young scientists in the YSCO-2021 will submit their research papers from the virtual medium (online). Various committees have been constituted for smooth conduct of the event.

The chief patron of the organising committee will be vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey and director general of MPCST, Bhopal, Prof Anil Kothari. Prof PK Verma, director, IQAC will be the chief president of the committee.

Dr Manoj K Rathore, joint project director, MPCST, Bhopal, Dr Umesh Kumar Singh, director, Institute of Computer Science, Dr Swati Dubey, head, School of Studies in Physics, Dr Sudhir Kumar Jain, head of School of Studies in Botany and Dr Kamal Bunkar, Computer Science Institute will be the coordinators.

The conference will witness fifteen sessions where young scientist will share information on latest development of various branches of science. The sessions include agronomy, chemical sciences, civil engineering, computer science, engineering and information technology, earth and atmospheric sciences, electrical and electronics engineering, environmental sciences, biology, mathematical sciences, mechanical engineering, innovative biology, pharmaceutical sciences, botany, veterinary science and animal husbandry.