Ujjain: Week-Long Suman Memorial Lecture Series From Today

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The week-long 20th Padma Bhushan Dr Shivmangal Singh ‘Suman’ memorial All India Goodwill Lecture Series is being organised by Bharatiya Gyapneeth here from November 14 and 20 between 5 pm to 6 pm.

Organisation president Krishna Mangal Singh Kulshrestha said that during the lecture series, social workers, educationists and intellectual speakers from different parts of the country will present their lectures full of goodwill. The lecture series will start on Monday in which Ran Singh Parmar, secretary of Mahatma Gandhi Sewa Ashram, Jaura, will present a lecture on the topic “Current relevance of Gandhi’s economics policy” as the keynote speaker. The day will be presided over by Yatind Singh Sisodia, director of the MP Institute of Social Science Research, Ujjain. On November 15, eminent litterateur, former editor of Kadambini Navbharat Times, Vishnu Nagar will deliver a lecture on the topic “Technological Changes and Our Moral Values”. This day will be presided over by senior educationist, litterateur and former joint-director, school education, Ujjain BK Sharma. Aparna Shukla from Ved Marmgya Samaj Sevika, Mumbai will present a lecture on the topic “Women in Vedic Thought” on November 16. This day will be presided over by renowned Veda educationist Acharya Devkaran Sharma.

On November 17, Sanskritist, Neeraj Sharma, head of the department of Sanskrit, Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur, will deliver a lecture on the topic “The Concept of World Peace and Development”. The day will be presided over by Prof Virupaksha Jaddipal, secretary of Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Vidya Pratishthan, Ujjain. Sachin Durgade, vice-president of Antar-Bharti, Pune, will deliver a lecture on “Youth Empowerment in Gandhian Thoughts” on November 18. This day will be presided over by Dr Awadheshpuri Maharaj of Maharnivani Akhara, Ujjain. On November 19, Prem Anand Mishra, president of Gandhi Study Centre, Gujarat Vidyapeeth, Ahmedabad, will deliver a lecture on the topic “Gandhian thoughts and Contemporary Lifestyle”.

The day will be presided over by Dr Mohan Gupt, former vice-chancellor of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vaidik University, Ujjain. The lecture series will end on November 20 in which Dr Krishnakant Chaturvedi, former director of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy, Ujjain will present his lecture on the topic “Indian values of life and Mahatma Gandhi”. Retired IAS officer Dr Ashok Kumar Bhargava will preside over the concluding day programme.