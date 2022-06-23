Ujjain: Vikram University launches “ Vishwavidyalaya Chalo Abhiyan”

Dr Shivi Bhasin conducts the first career counselling session at Virgin Mary School in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Similar to the higher education department’s ‘College Chalo Abhiyan’ the Vikram University (VU) has launched “Vishwavidyalaya Chalo Abhiyan”, under which teachers of the varsity will visit different schools and colleges for the next one month and will explain the different courses being run by VU. The campaign also aims to impart career counselling and guidance to the students studying in different schools and colleges so that they become aware about the recent academic developments of the university.

With the onset of the new education policy many new courses have been launched in the different universities and colleges. These courses are mostly skill and entrepreneur based and will lead to development of job creators and not seekers. Spreading the information and utility of these courses among students is an immediate need of the hour so, that the students can think in the direction of choosing a carrier. Considering, this fact in mind VU has launched “Vishwavidyalaya Chalo Abhiyan” which aims to introduce students to the different courses being run by the university. The campaign will also focus on explaining the career opportunities available to the students after studying these courses.

Under, this programme the first counselling session was conducted at Virgin Mary School by Dr Shivi Bhasin (School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology) and Dr Anjali Upadhyay (School of Studies in Engineering Technology) where the students were explained about different UG, PG, certificate and diploma courses being run at the university. In the coming one month different faculty members Dr Arvind Shukla, Dr Brahma Shukla, Dr Kanchal Thool and Dr Garima Sharma will take career counselling sessions at different schools and colleges.

Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor, stated that the main objective of this programme is to make students aware about the different courses available to them in the varsity itself, so that they can choose their desired course. Dr Prashant Puranik, registrar, stated that sessions like these will be extremely beneficial for the students.