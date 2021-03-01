Ujjain: Trade Union leaders flay govt for not executing SC’s order on Binod Mills’ retrenchment

Ujjain: At a meeting held at the Majdoor Sangh’s office at Shram Shivir, Koyla Phatak the attendees expressed annoyance over non-disbursement of dues of retrenched labourers of Binod Mills for which the Supreme Court had passed an order some two years ago.

Addressing the meeting advocate Dheeraj Singh Panwar gave a background of legal battles for workers.

Labour Union president Omprakash Singh Bhadoria elaborated upon the role of labour union in the struggle of workers and asked them to participate in it wholeheartedly. Textile Industry Labour Union head Harishankar Sharma praised the solidarity of the labourers. He said that the struggle of the workers would only be successful with their full cooperation with the union and one another.

The meeting was also addressed by many other officials who were present at the venue, to render their encouragement to the workers. They also appealed to the labourers to assemble in large numbers in the meeting every Sunday at 3 pm and requested to beware and not get misled by propaganda.