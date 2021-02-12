Ujjain: Those opposing agri laws have not even studied it properly, says Tomar

Ujjain: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated the views of Bhartiya Janata Party on the three laws pertaining to agriculture which have been recently passed by the Parliament.

He said that those opposing the laws, including Rahul Gandhi, and asking for its repeal, have not even studied the laws properly.

As far as the farmers’ movement is concerned, the government is handling the situation with the utmost sensitivity. The administration has offered them the best possible proposal and it is only after they reach a consensus, that the government could make its next move.

Tomar added that the opinions of Rahul Gandhi are ineffective on the unflinching decision of the government. His leadership is heading the Congress party towards deterioration, which will lead to weak opposition. This will eventually weaken the Indian democracy. Therefore, people working on the lines of dynastic politics have no moral right to object to such resolutions.

Eventually the current situation will resolve and the deadlock will break, he said.

Speaking with media persons in Ujjain on the sidelines of BJP's training programme Rajya Sabha Member Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the new farm laws will benefit the farmer and will give them options to sell their crops anywhere across the country. He also expressed gratitude to the organisers for arranging the training programme. He said that the programme gave an opportunity to the MLAs to sit together and to reflect for betterment of the party.