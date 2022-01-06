e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

After Australia revokes visa, Novak Djokovic mulls legal actionIndia reports 90,928 new COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 2,630
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:55 AM IST

Ujjain: Take action against land mafia, Hindu Jagran Manch to government

Chouhan said that the forum has demanded the administration to take strict action against the duo for encroachment on two bigha land for two years where children used to play.
FP News Service
Drive against land mafia. File photo | FPJ

Drive against land mafia. File photo | FPJ

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Jagran Manch gheraoed the collectorate to protest against the land mafias on Wednesday. They alleged that Rafiq Qureshi and his brother Shafiq Qureshi had encroached on government land near Vyas Ka Bada on Ankapat road. They have constructed a boundary wall and are carrying out illegal activities. Road to nearby colonies has also been blocked due to their encroachment.

Publicity head Hemant Soni said that a memorandum has been submitted to draw attention towards the encroachers while the city is transforming into a smart city. Manch department convener Bheru Singh Solanki, department co-convener Arjun Singh Bhadouria, district president Neelu Chouhan, district general secretary Amit Sharma were present.

Chouhan said that the forum has demanded the administration to take strict action against the duo for encroachment on two bigha land for two years where children used to play.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Tourism department to develop home stays in 100 villages Bhopal: Tourism department to develop home stays in 100 villages
Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:55 AM IST
Advertisement