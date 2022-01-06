Ujjain: Take action against land mafia, Hindu Jagran Manch to government

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Jagran Manch gheraoed the collectorate to protest against the land mafias on Wednesday. They alleged that Rafiq Qureshi and his brother Shafiq Qureshi had encroached on government land near Vyas Ka Bada on Ankapat road. They have constructed a boundary wall and are carrying out illegal activities. Road to nearby colonies has also been blocked due to their encroachment.

Publicity head Hemant Soni said that a memorandum has been submitted to draw attention towards the encroachers while the city is transforming into a smart city. Manch department convener Bheru Singh Solanki, department co-convener Arjun Singh Bhadouria, district president Neelu Chouhan, district general secretary Amit Sharma were present.

Chouhan said that the forum has demanded the administration to take strict action against the duo for encroachment on two bigha land for two years where children used to play.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:55 AM IST