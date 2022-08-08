Ujjain Smart City organises 5 km mini marathon

Youths participate in a mini marathon under “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” event in Ujjain on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-km mini marathon was organised by Ujjain Smart City under “Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan” on Sunday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The marathon started from Smart City Office and ended at Smart City Office again via collector bungalow, Nipun Marriage Garden, Vikram Nagar Railway Station and District Court.

The guests MLA Paras Chandra Jain, mayor Mukesh Tatwal and Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Kalavati Yadav were present during the programme and were welcomed by Smart City officials. Jain and Tatwal addressed all the participants and administered oath to all the participants to join in the “Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan”.

The National Flag and caps were distributed to all the participants in the programme. Many patriotic songs were sung by singer Jwalant Sharma and his group. Smart City awarded Rs 5,100 to first winner Rahul Sisodia, Rs 2,500 to the runner-up Sanjay Rajput, Rs 1,100 to Vijay Pal who came third and Rs 500 per person and gifts and medals to runners who ended between fourth to tenth position. E-certificates will be given to every participant. During the programme, all the guests also visited the Smart City office and at the same time, new suggestions were also given while discussing the development of Ujjain.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Anshul Gupta and CEO of Ujjain Smart City Ashish Kumar Pathak appealed to all the residents of Ujjain to join the “Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan” and expressed their gratitude. During the programme, information about the Ankur campaign was also given and free saplings were distributed to all the participants by the horticulture department of Ujjain Municipal Corporation.