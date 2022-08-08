Ujjain: Students reluctant to return to Ukraine, want government to allow them to study online

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-two medical students of the city who had to drop their studies midway due to the Ukraine-Russia war are in a quandary. The Ukrainian University has asked the students to return but they are hesitant to do so due to the war. They want to study online but the National Medical Commission (NMC) is not allowing them to do so.

On Sunday, the students who returned from Ukraine, interacted with the media and put forth their problems. Student Vinit Musle told that classes are starting in Ukraine from August 15. The University of Ukraine has given two options, first to return back to study there or to second study online. But the doubt is whether the NMC will validate the degree of online studies or not. If NMC will not accept the degree then our studies till now will be in vain. Musle said that our demand from the Modi government is that they should decide on our issue at the earliest. If you give us any other option other than online, we will accept that also.

According to Musle, so far the NMC and the Ministry of External Affairs are only giving assurances. Given the current situation in Ukraine, children do not want to go there to study. We expect the government to make a decision about us at the earliest. The students said that the NMC has refused to grant relief to students studying in Ukrainian by citing the rules. Union minister of state for health and welfare Bharti Panwar has said that there is no provision to accommodate or transfer students studying in foreign medical institutions to Indian medical colleges. The students are very scared of this.

