Ujjain: SAPAKS reiterates its demand of no reservation in promotion, submits memo

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Regarding the constitutional rule of reservation in promotion, the Government Samany Anya Picchda Warg and Minority Officers and Employees Sangathan (SAPAKS) gave a memorandum to an officer, here on Thursday. Giving information, SAPAKS district president Arvind Singh Chandel said that the Public Service Promotion Rules, 2002 in the state was set aside by the High Court, Jabalpur, during the hearing of a petition on April 30, 2016. Against the decision of the High Court, the Madhya Pradesh government went to the Supreme Court which passed interim orders of maintaining status quo on May 12, 2016 and there is a ban on promotion in the state since then.

He said that the government is going to take action to notify the draft of the new promotion rules 2022, following the speedy decision on the said appeal. The new rules format is contrary to the principles specified by the Supreme Court in the M Nagraj case and Jarnail Singh case. During the meeting of the group of ministers, the SAPAKS registered its clear objection in this regard. In the above rules, the basic concept of the decision of the Supreme Court is being clearly contemplated. While warning CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the SAPAKS said that if their demand is not accepted, the history of 2018 assembly elections will be repeated again in Madhya Pradesh.