Ujjain: Roshan Kumar Singh new UMC commissioner

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Morena zila panchayat CEO Roshan Kumar Singh will be the new commissioner of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). The state government issued his new posting order. He will replace Anshul Gupta, who was removed on Thursday and posted as deputy secretary in the Mantralay for alleged negligence in preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Roshan Kumar Singh of the 2015 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) comes from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Prior to Morena, he was the CEO of Khandwa zila panchayat. He is considered to be a flamboyant officer.