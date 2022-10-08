Ujjain: Roshan Kumar Singh new UMC commissioner

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain: Roshan Kumar Singh new UMC commissioner

He will replace Anshul Gupta, who was removed on Thursday and posted as deputy secretary in the Mantralay for alleged negligence in preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 01:50 AM IST
article-image
Roshan Kumar Singh |
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Morena zila panchayat CEO Roshan Kumar Singh will be the new commissioner of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). The state government issued his new posting order. He will replace Anshul Gupta, who was removed on Thursday and posted as deputy secretary in the Mantralay for alleged negligence in preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Roshan Kumar Singh of the 2015 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) comes from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Prior to Morena, he was the CEO of Khandwa zila panchayat. He is considered to be a flamboyant officer.

article-image

