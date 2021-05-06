Ujjain: Remdesivir injections racket busted in Charak Hospital

Ujjain: Cyber Cell has busted a racket selling Remedesivir injections at a premium to patients and arrested 2 nurses of the Government Charak Hospital and a broker on Thursday.

The administration has made Charak Hospital a dedicated hospital for Covid-19. Corona patients are housed on the fifth floor here.

Being a government hospital, medicines including Remadesivir and Meropamen injections, oxygen, meals among other facilities are provided here free-of-cost to the to the corona patients.

Nurses Rajshree Malviya (23), who resides in Nageshwardham Colony and Ekta Kailodia (24) who resides in Neemanvasa were reportedly supplying the injections- which were meant for the corona patients- to their aide for sale.

The broker was caught red-handed. Five Remdesivir injections and Rs 60,000 cash were recovered from him.

The nurses were selling these injections to patients’ relatives through a middleman named Mayur (24), a resident of Kaliadeh Mahal.

For this, Mayur used to stand outside the hospital and search the customer.

When cyber cell in-charge Vikram Singh Chauhan received a tip-off about the racket, he shared it with the senior officials.

CSP Central Kotwali Pallavi Shukla then sent the Kotwali TI Shankar Singh Chauhan and his team to the spot to probe the matter.

The team member spotted Mayur and asked for Remedesivir injections. He agreed to supply the injections at Rs 30, 000 each.

The cops then detained him for grilling. He spilled the beans and the racket was busted.

Police said, Mayur, works at medical stores. He told police that he had bought these injections from Ekta and Rajshree madam. They used to supply the injections meant for the patients to him. And he used to sell them to the families of the needy at a high price.

On the basis of Mayur’s statement, Rajshree Malaviya and Ekta Kailodia were also detained. During interrogation, the nurses confessed that they use to supply the injections to Mayur.

The cops recovered one Remadesivir from Rajshree and two Meropamine injections from Ekta.

Modus operandi

On interrogation, Rajshree and Ekta said that hospital management issues two injections for infected patients, out of which they used to apply only one injection to the infected. In this way, they used to steal one injection for supplying it to Mayur. Mayur used to pay Rs 20,000 per injection for Rs 20, 000 to the duo. He sold these injections to the families of the needy at a profit. A case under sections 188 and 420 of IPC, Epidemic Act, Section 24 of MP Medical Sciences Act, Section 3/7 of Essential Commodities Act and Section 5/13 of MP Drugs Act has been registered against the trio.

On being contacted, CSP Shukla told Free Press that the probe is underway and NSA may also be slapped on accused.