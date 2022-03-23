Ujjain: Rangpanchami celebrations held at Mahakal Temple with religious fervour

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Rangpanchmi was celebrated with much enthusiasm and religious fervour here at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday. The celebrations commenced in the wee hours with the offering of hand-made herbal colour, made with Tesu flowers, to Lord Mahakal during Bhasmaarti. Devotees were seen soaked in various colours of Holi.

Rangpanchami festival is celebrated even more than Holi in the entire Malwa region including Ujjain city. Celebrations began from the Mahakaleshwar Temple. A splendid Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal was performed here at 4 am. Following, Panchamrit Abhishek, Lord Mahakal was adorned with Bhang. Priests offered ashes to Lord Mahakal and performed Bhasma Aarti. Priests also showered Holi colours on the devotees. Even the temple courtyard was drenched in colours of Holi. Devotees felt bliss after attending the event.

As per information, preparations were made in advance in view of Rang Panchami festival in the temple about a month ago. Tesu flowers were brought from rural areas in view of the event. Around 5 quintals of colours was made from Tesu flowers in the temple premise, one day ago. Tesu flowers were boiled for about 20 hours for the preparation of the herbal colour.

The traditional flag procession of Lord Mahakal (Up) being taken out while the collector and SP with traditional arms before the commencement of procession (down). | FP PHOTOS

FLAG PROCESSION TAKEN OUT WITH POMP & SHOW

The traditional ger-cum-flag procession of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam was taken out amid huge pomp and show, here on Tuesday evening. It commenced from the Mahakaleshwar Temple and after crossing the main thoroughfares concluded back at the temple in the night. Several bhajan groups, tasha parties, panda-purohits, devotees and seers marked their presence. Several daises were erected enroute to welcome the procession. Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla were seen swirling traditional arms during the procession.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:49 AM IST