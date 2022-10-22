Ujjain: Pune’s ‘Rajgharana Uttan’ offered to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam

Pune’s ‘Rajgharana Uttan’ being offered to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Deepawali Mahaparv, Saradhyam Healthcare, on behalf of Sadhyasar Healthcare, offered ‘Rajgharana Uttan’ (ubtan) to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam on Friday. Ram Sharma, the priest of Mahakaleshwar temple, performed puja and offered it at the feet of Baba Mahakal.

On behalf of Sadhyasar Healthcare, Dr Sagar Kolte from Pune along with his wife Dr Sadhana, son Saradhya and daughter Sadhya offered Rajgharana Uttan made from Sahastraputi Suvarna Bhasma 25 gram, Rajat Bhasma 50 gram, Hirak Bhasma 25 gram, Moongadi gemstones 25 gram, Mauktik Bhasma 50 gram, sandalwood powder and saffron containing rare plants, about 2 kilo 500 gram amounting to Rs 10 lakh, was offered in a silver plate.

Sadhyasar Healthcare’s representative Murli Manohar Joshi said, ‘This Uttan or Ubtan is soft, radiant like the skin of a child, removes the planetary obstruction and provides beauty, radiance, youthfulness, vigour, affluence and spiritual powers to the skin. This very rare unrequited Shrimant Yogi & Rajgharana Uttan was offered to Shri Mahakal.