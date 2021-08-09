Ujjain: Priest performs special aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple on third Monday of Sawan month

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the third Monday of 'Sawan' month, priests performed special aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

On the third Monday of the month of Sawan, special aarti was done here without devotees. The priests also wore masks and ensured social distancing as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

"A special aarti was done for devotees. We pray that Lord Mahakaleshwar keeps everyone safe amid the COVID crisis," says a priest.

The temple committee has fixed timing for devotes and they are only allowed to visit the temple from 5:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 7 pm to 9 pm. As per the rules, only those who have a vaccine certificate are allowed inside the temple premises.