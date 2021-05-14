Ujjain: Positivity rate 15 % despite Janta Curfew

Ujjain: Despite imposition of Janta Curfew every seventh person undergoing the test is testing positive for corona.

It was believed that enforcement of Janta Curfew will lead to a decrease in the number of patients during the second wave of corona.

According to the health bulletin, out of 1,791 samples, 270 patients tested positive. This amounts to a positivity rate of 15 per cent.

Meanwhile, for the reasons of the state the Covid-19 Bulletin of the Health Department and that of the Police is throwing up different number on deaths due to corona. Mind begs the question, is administration hiding deaths due to corona?The Bulletin released by Health Department late night on May 13 reported two deaths from Covid-19 infection. While the Ujjain police is examining patients daily in the urban areas living in home isolation. The investigation is also carried out on May 13 in five CSP circles. A bulletin issued after the investigation states that four people have died due to Covid-19 infection. According to the bulletin, three persons in Madhav Nagar CSP circle and 1 in Central Kotwali CSP circle died during home isolation. The anomaly in reporting of deaths is incomprehensible for now.

Corona rock families

Many members of a family are testing corona positive. In Mohammadpura Bakhal, 5 members of a family including 2 women aged 28 and 35 while three men aged 36, 36 and 68 tested positive. similarly two of a family in Tirupati Avenue, two of a family in Gyan Tekri Bhairavgarh, two of a family in Alaknanda Nagar, four of a family in Mahesh Vihar, two of a family in Annapurna Nagar, two of a family in Kamal Colony, two of a family in Anjushree campus, two of a family in Chhoti Mayapuri two of a family in Lakshmi Nagar, three of a family in Mahashweta Nagar, two of a family in Mahavir Nagar, two of a family in Mahakal Vanijyik Kendra, two of a family in Triveni Vihar, two of a family in Mahananda Nagar, two of a family in Gudri Chouraha and two of a family in Krishna Park Colony tested positive for corona.

Children on C-radar

Corona continues to affect young children. Eight children under 10 have tested positive. A 3-year-old boy who has been admitted to Shinde Nursing Home turned positive. A 5-year-old child in Laxmi Nagar, a 5-year-old girl in Ratan Avenue, a 9-year-old girl in Indira Nagar, a 7-year-old girl in Annapurna Nagar, a 4-year-old girl in Sri Krishna Colony and a 9-year-old boy in Tirupati Avenue tested positive for corona.