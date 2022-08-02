Ujjain: Over a dozen sustain injuries as bus turns turtle

A passenger bus which overturned on Agar Road, in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A bus from BK Yadav Travels on its way to Jeerapur from Ujjain suddenly turned turtle while trying to save a pick-up vehicle coming from the opposite direction near Nipania village on Agar Road, here on Monday morning. The driver lost control of the bus due to over speeding.

More than a dozen passengers both from the bus and the pick-up vehicle got injured in the accident. According to the injured there were 50 passengers on the bus and the driver was driving recklessly. Most of the passengers got injured due to the bus turning turtle. Among the 5 injured Ruchika Joshi of Mahesh Vihar was from Ujjain. 48-year-old Ruchika works as a teacher at Nazarpur Government School.

The 29-year-old Krishnkant, son of Avantilal Lalawat residing in Shanti Nagar was also among the injured. He was on his way to collect payment for plywood firm Shivay Traderings. Man Singh, a resident of Modaga in Kayatha, was going to fill the roof at Tanodia. He too has been injured. Tulsiram, son of Bhagirath, a farmer of Palwa in Mahidpur, returning home from Ujjain after visiting Mahakaleshwar temple was also injured.

Harishankar son of Bhanwarlal, a ticket checker for BK Yadav bus service, has also been injured. He was sitting in the bus. Samandar son of Nathu Phuleria, from Rudaheda tehsil, going to the Ghonsla was among the injured. The pick-up rider was also injured in the accident. There were Kavad passengers from Jaipur in the pick-up, who were coming to Ujjain with water. The pick-up also overturned when the bus collided near Nipaniya and its occupants were injured. Driver Chandaram said that he was bringing Kavad passengers from Jamua in Jaipur. The bus hit the front near Nipaniya. On getting information about the accident, newly-elected mayor Mukesh Tatwal reached the spot and enquired about the condition of the injured in the District Hospital here.

