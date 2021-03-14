Ujjain: ONGC’s scientists collect samples of soil and water from Kshipra riverbed

Ujjain: A team of scientists of ONGC from Dehradun surveyed the banks of Kshipra and collected the samples of water and soil from the riverbed. The 2 member team collected 8 samples for testing at laboratory at Dehradun.

A few days back mysterious geological explosions with fire and smoke were reported at the bank of the Kshipra River. Geological Survey of India has already collected samples of soil and water of the river for testing.

DGM (Chemistry) Amit Kumar and geologist Ajay M Lal reached the stop dam and collected samples of soil and water from the riverbed where the explosions were reported. The team also collected the samples from a spot which was 500 meters away from the location where the explosions were reported.

The information of the explosions was given to the administration by the villagers. They also shot a video of the explosions and shared it with the administration.

Duo Amit Kumar and Lal said that a report will be sent to the administration within 15 days. They also took note of the condition of water after the explosions in than the colour of water changed after the phenomena. Amit said after watching of video of the incident it can be said that that such incidents may occur due to chemical reaction or due to geological movements but the exact reason will be ascertained after the testing of the samples.