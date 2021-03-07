Ujjain: Residents panic over ‘explosions’ in Kshipra

Ujjain: Panic prevails among the residents in the Triveni area of Kshipra River due to strange phenomenon is being witnessed intermittently in river’s water. The residents claim that they are observing that explosions accompanied with smoke and flame is throwing river’s water to a height of up to 10 feet for last few days.

The phenomenon reported by locals has forced the district administration to ban their entry on the banks of the river in Triveni region. The district administration has mailed to Geological Survey of India to conduct a probe to ascertain the reason behind such explosions.

Collector Asheesh Singh expressed concern over the matter and told Free Press that local scientists have visited the place to take stock of the incident. But, the local scientists have failed to draw any inference in the matter so far. They maintain that if some inflammable gas leaks from underground reservoir and comes into contact with air then such explosions are possible. The administration now awaits the arrival of scientists of Geological Survey of India(GSI) to explore and explain the scenario.

PHED takes sample of water

Public Health engineering department (PHED) deployed an employee to monitor the situation. The department also took the sample of water for conducting test.