Ujjain: NSS provides opportunity for youth to grow says Dr Prashant Puranik

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-day camp was organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the Government Madhav College at the adopted village, Sodang.

On the eve of the concluding day, the programme coordinator of the National Service Scheme and registrar of Vikram University, Dr Prashant Puranik, while guiding the volunteers underlined the importance of the NSS. In his speech, he said that the NSS provides an opportunity for the youth to grow. It provides a platform to bring out the hidden talents in them. The NSS has done a great job even during the Corona period. The intellectual session was presided over by the principal of the college, Dr Jawaharlal Barmaiya.

The welcome speech was delivered by programme officer Dr Neeraj Sarwan. Volunteer Sheetal conducted the proceedings and the vote of thanks was proposed by the camp organiser Shubham Kumbhare. A large number of volunteers including programme officer Dr Mamta Panwar, Dr Sheetal Solanki, Dr GL Khangode, Ajay Solanki, camp commandant Nitin Parmar and Krishnapal Thakur were present on the occasion.

Village panchayat Sodang had given special support to ensure the success of the camp. A vote of thanks was given on behalf of the college to former sarpanch Mohanlal Depan and sarpanch representative Atmaram Patel. On this occasion, a drug de-addiction rally was taken out and volunteers representing the college at the national level were also honoured.